CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

