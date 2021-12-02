CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.674 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

