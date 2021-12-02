CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 570 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $240.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $199.30 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

