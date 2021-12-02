CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 668 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $189.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.07. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

