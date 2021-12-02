Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $16.49

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $17.20. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

