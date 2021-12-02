CGI (NYSE:GIB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

GIB opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. CGI has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after buying an additional 1,927,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CGI by 74.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after buying an additional 1,291,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after buying an additional 811,595 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $16,355,929,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth approximately $12,615,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

