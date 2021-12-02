CGI (NYSE:GIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIB. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $85.93. 148,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,474. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. CGI has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

