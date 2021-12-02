CGI (NYSE:GIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIB. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.
Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $85.93. 148,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,474. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. CGI has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
