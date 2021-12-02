Chainlink Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $11.51 billion and approximately $856.46 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $24.64 or 0.00043671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00236240 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00086326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

