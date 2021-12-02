Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,602 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

