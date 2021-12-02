Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 160.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 97,861 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYCN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

