Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $484,000 Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,270,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 633,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.31. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $168,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $492,405. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCUT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

