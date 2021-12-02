Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $543,000 Investment in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Postal Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSTL. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $236.97 million, a PE ratio of 157.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 818.26%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

