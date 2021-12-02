Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,230 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NL Industries by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NL Industries by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NL Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NL Industries by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NL Industries stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. NL Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $284.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.35.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). NL Industries had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

