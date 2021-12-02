Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading Up 4.7%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $665.80 and last traded at $663.81. Approximately 16,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 968,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $634.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.21.

The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $702.72 and its 200 day moving average is $725.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

