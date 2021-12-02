Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 68,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,363,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -457.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Chegg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Chegg by 6.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

