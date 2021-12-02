Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:CC opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.
Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.25.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
Featured Story: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.