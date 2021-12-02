Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CC opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

