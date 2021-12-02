Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.33. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $48.33, with a volume of 5,242 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $225.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

