Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.89. 1,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 110,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after buying an additional 167,212 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 906,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,136,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 230,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

