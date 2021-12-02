Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.37

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.37 and traded as low as $8.43. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 257,133 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 385.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 190.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.