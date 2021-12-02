Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $59.90. Approximately 16,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,276,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.