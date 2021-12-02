Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $141.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.