ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $32.20

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.20, but opened at $33.18. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the second quarter worth $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.