ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $32.20

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.20, but opened at $33.18. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
