Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,400 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 476,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $12.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.