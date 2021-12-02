Churchill Capital Corp V Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCV)

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,358 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,443% compared to the typical volume of 477 call options.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 618,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,768. Churchill Capital Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCV. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,186,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 478,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 296,398 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 45,802.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 271,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 270,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.