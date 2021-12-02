CIBC Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$149.00 to C$143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.65.
RY stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.33. 57,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $108.09.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
