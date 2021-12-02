CIBC Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$149.00 to C$143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.65.

RY stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.33. 57,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $108.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

