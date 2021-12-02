CIBC Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$149.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.94.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$128.58. 1,734,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$128.14. The firm has a market cap of C$183.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$102.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.23.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total value of C$69,558.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$782,294.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

