Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 51,543 BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $3,600,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $10,310,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $368,717,000.

LCTD stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34.

