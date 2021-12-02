Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 90.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141,863 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.54 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.