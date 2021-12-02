Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) PT Raised to $175.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTRN. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $718.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 83.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

