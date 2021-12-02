Citigroup Begins Coverage on Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Erste Group began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Stellantis stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

