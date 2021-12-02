Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OCDGF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

