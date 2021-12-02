Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.95.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

