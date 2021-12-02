Clarius Group LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 135,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,757,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

