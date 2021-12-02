Clarius Group LLC Purchases 1,159 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 202,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 152,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

