Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,900,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

TROW stock opened at $196.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.51 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

