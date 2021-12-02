Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $1,869,200.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00.

NYSE NET traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,230,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

