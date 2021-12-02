Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the October 31st total of 377,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLO. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

GLO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 278,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,042. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.