Clynton R. Nauman Sells 30,561 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.29, for a total transaction of C$283,997.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,178,345.63.

TSE:NG opened at C$8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.16. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 61.97.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1601863 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

