CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives $172.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.83.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 8.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CCMP opened at $133.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.43. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.11.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

