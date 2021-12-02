Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 363,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 79,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.