Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period.

PCEF opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

