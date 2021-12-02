Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $53,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,918 shares of company stock worth $2,671,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $332.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.59. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $353.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

