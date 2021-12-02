Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $8.57 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

NYSE PG traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $147.68. 341,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $357.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $149.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

