Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NYSE CCEP opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

