Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
NYSE CCEP opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
