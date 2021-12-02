Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCHGY. Bank of America lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $39.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

