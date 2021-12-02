Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) versus CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Financial Review

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.78% 8.42% 0.74% CBM Bancorp 8.68% 1.67% 0.36%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Codorus Valley Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $91.61 million 2.29 $8.44 million $1.70 12.66 CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 4.76 $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

