Cohen Lawrence B Has $2.98 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after buying an additional 215,993 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,389. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.70. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,086,913 shares of company stock worth $714,026,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

