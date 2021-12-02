Cohen Lawrence B Has $3.55 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.9% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after buying an additional 545,718 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,660,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,632,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,821,000 after buying an additional 288,752 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.82. 14,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,361. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average of $150.46. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

