Cohen Lawrence B Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cohen Lawrence B cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.3% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $147.68. 341,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,672,212. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $357.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

