CoinPoker (CHP) Price Hits $0.0396 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. CoinPoker has a market cap of $10.88 million and $9,660.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

